Hotel Blackhawk offers first responders, healthcare workers free stay

As the number of cases continues to rise, healthcare workers and first responders are on the front lines of the fight. Hotel Blackhawk in downtown Davenport will be assisting them with complimentary "safe haven housing" during the days ahead. TV6 spoke with the hotel about how the idea began.

It started with a phone call.

“I picked up the phone and called our friend Amy Gill with the Hotel Blackhawk [and] asked if they would have any ability and interest in helping people and immediately the answer came back yes,” said Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor.

Within hours, arrangements were being made. Giving those at the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, a comfortable place to rest between shifts.

"The people who are running toward the danger as opposed to running away from the danger for the benefit of all of us in this community," Croken said.

The hotel is designating a separate entrance, elevator and floor for the occasion. Including a discounted “Hometown Heroes” menu for room service.

"There's just a bunch of things that we've done to take care and really make sure that we are at hand,” said Nick Cox, the Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel. “Keeping everyone safe, including our employees, as well so we are very appreciative to be a part of this".

They also created a committee, solely dedicated to the safe haven cause.

"It really showed a really good group of people here at the hotel that work here that are committed to making this happen," Cox said.

A way to say 'thank you' to the brave men and women helping others.

"The worst of times often will bring out the best in people and this was a case where the spirit of community and care that is so typical of the Quad Cities was so evident," Croken said.

Starting Monday, April 20th through May 14th, the hotel will offer healthcare workers and first responders a complimentary stay during the COVID-19 pandemic. Availability is on a first come first serve basis. Healthcare employee badges will be required upon check-in to verify eligibility for this offer.

The hotel wants to make it clear the workers they are offering this to are not diagnosed with COVID-19. The purpose is to help those working tirelessly to get some rest and stay safe during the response.

First responders and healthcare workers can request a room by calling (563) 468-8898, using the promotional code “safe haven”.