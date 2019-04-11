House Democrats aim for deals now, complete control in 2021

Democratic leaders say the window of opportunity to work together with Republicans is rapidly closing, and they want big bi-partisan reforms before 2020 campaigns bring Congress to a halt.

In an off-camera meeting during the annual getaway in Northern Virginia – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told a roomful of reporters there are deals to be made with the President.

Pelosi said those include, tackling the rising cost of prescription drug costs, and investing in infrastructure. Her infrastructure plan would include everything from roads and bridges, to high-speed internet and cell phone coverage.

The toughest part of reaching any deal is working through the details, like how to actually lower costs or raise trillions of dollars.

So far, we haven’t seen many specifics, and there’s not a lot of time to figure it out.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says getting anything done will be politically-impossible by this time next year.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) is already looking ahead, arguing the only way to secure their agenda, which includes clean water and civil rights, is by making a deal with voters and holding onto seats they flipped in 2018.

Bustos said, “We cannot rent them, we have to own them.” She continued, “So my job over the next two years is to do just that.”

Democrats say if this President isn’t willing to work together, they can wait until there’s a new one.

