The Illinois House has sent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker another victory by voting to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The 66-47 tally Friday would allow those 21 and older to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year. Residents could possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) and non-residents could have 15 grams. Pritzker called for legalization in his campaign for governor. He has pledged to sign the law.