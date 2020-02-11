House bill introduces proposed ban on self-service gas stations in Illinois

A new bill in Illinois, if passed, would prohibit you from pumping your own gas.

The bill, HB4571, is the Gas Station Attendant Act. The Illinois General Assembly's site states that "provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State (Illinois) unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station."

If it gets approved, it would go into effect on January 1, 2020.

