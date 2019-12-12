House committee debates impeachment charges against Trump

The House Judiciary Committee is in the midst of a two-day debate prior to its vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., departs after the House Judiciary Committee heard investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against Trump, saying he should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

They accuse him of putting “private, political interests” above national security and fair elections.

"If we allow this president to put himself above the law, we allow all future presidents to be above the law,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Republicans have called this process a “political vendetta” against the president.

"This is about one basic fact. The Democrats have never accepted the will of the American people,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

During Thursday’s committee meeting, any member is able to offer amendments to the articles of impeachment, and the entire body can then debate it.

Once all the debating is done, the committee will take a final vote. This could happen as soon as Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

If the articles are approved, the entire House will vote on them. Then, the matter moves to the Senate for a trial.

While Democrats have the majority in the House, the GOP has it in the Senate. It is expected the House will vote for impeachment.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ala., said Tuesday he would be “totally surprised″ if there were the necessary 67 votes in the Senate chamber to convict Trump, the AP reports. He appears to be looking into options for a swift trial.

Copyright 2019 CNN, House TV, POOL, Senate TV. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.