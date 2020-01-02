House damaged by gunfire in Davenport; police investigating

A house was damaged by gunfire after a shots fired report late Wednesday night in Davenport.

Police say just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Washington Street. Once officers arrived they searched the area and found fired cartridge cases near the intersection of 15th and Washington Streets.

One home on Washington was damaged by gunfire according to police. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit a tip online at qcrimestoppers.com.