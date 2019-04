Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Friday. Flames broke out around 4 a.m. at a home on N. Myrtle Street, south of W. 14th Street.

Initially, flames could be seen shooting from the back of the home. Firefighters got those flames under control but could be seen more than an hour later, walking in and out of the house investigating the cause.

TV6 was told no one was inside the home at the time and no one got hurt.