House fire early Saturday morning in Milan; no injuries reported

Fire crews responded to a home on W. 34th Ave. Court in Milan shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The call came in for a report of a fire on the stove that had spread to the kitchen.

Milan Police arrived first on scene to find the residents evacuated, and light smoke showing from the front of the home. Officers used a dry chemical extinguisher and were able to put out some of the fire through an open window.

When the Blackhawk Fire Department arrived, they found a fire in the kitchen cabinet area over the stove, and were able to quickly extinguish it.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

Investigators have determined the fire started due to a grease or cooking oil fire on the stove.

The fire department says there were working smoke detectors in the home, which alerted residents to the fire.

Mutual aid was called in from Coyne Center Fire Department and Rock Island Fire Department. MidAmerican Energy responded to the call as well.

Residents of the home are being assisted by the Quad City American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.