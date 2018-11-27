House fire in East Moline

Firefighters in East Moline have a fire under control, after being called to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the home when our crew arrived at the house in the 3800 block of 4th Ave. According to the fire battalion chief on the scene, the person inside the home was able to escape.

Officials also report there was a lot of 'junk' inside the house that blocked them from getting inside, so they had to fight the fire from the outside.

No word on the cause of the fire.

