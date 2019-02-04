UPDATE: Child dies in house fire in Monmouth, officials investigating cause

UPDATE 12:43 p.m.: Officials say the Monmouth Fire Department was called to the 800 block of North 1st Street on Friday, Feb. 1 just after 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters received information that one person was trapped inside the home. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire on the first floor with extension to the second floor. Family members told firefighters that one person was still inside the home.

A press release reads that firefighters went in the home and found one victim who suffered fatal injuries. Warren County's coroner confirmed with TV6 the victim was a 3-year-old child.

Officials say while the fire was brought under control quickly, the home sustained extensive damage.

The fire department cleared the area at 1:04 a.m.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious and is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Illinois State Police.

Other agencies who responded to help with the incident were the Cameron and Kirkwood Fire Departments, the Monmouth Police Department and Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service.

