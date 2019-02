A 3-year-old child is dead after a house fire in Monmouth, Illinois.

Information is limited at this time, but the Warren County Coroner confirmed with TV6 the child had died following a house fire.

TV6 has reached out to the Monmouth Fire Department and the Monmouth Police Department. Police did tell TV6 the fire happened on Friday, Feb.1.

