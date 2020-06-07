Multiple departments respond to house fire in sterling

Sterling Fire Department tells TV6 at least five fire departments have responded to a house fire near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 13th Street in Sterling on Sunday morning.

The house fire started around 5 A.M. and smoke could be seen from about one street away, according to viewers. They say the first and second floor of the house were engulfed in flames. Sterling Fire Department says the fire was winding down around 5:50 A.M.

Sterling Fire is still on scene, they don't have a cause of fire or know of any injuries yet.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

