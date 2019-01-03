U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony takes place Thursday

Congress is back at work Thursday, with a lot of new faces. Now that Democrats have control of the House, we can expect a few changes and a few from our area will be playing a big role in some of those changes.

The U.S. House of Representative's swearing-in ceremony is happening Thursday and three women, with roots between Iowa and Illinois, will be making history as this gets underway.

434 lawmakers are about to their oath of office and begin the House of Representatives 116th session. This comes after Democrats took back the house by a 235-199 margin following the November midterm elections. One seat remains undecided.

Following the elections, Sabrina Singh, Deputy Communication Director for the Democrats, said: “Women ran and they won and that is certainly true in Iowa and all across the country.”

Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer will be the first women to represent Iowa in the House. At barely 30-years old, Finkenauer is the second-youngest woman ever elected to the house, about 10 months older than 2018 freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. After her November victory, Finkauer said, “Tonight… we as Iowans made very clear... exactly who we are." She shared this photo of her parents entering her congressional office for the first time.

I call this one: “A retired union pipefitter welder and retired public school secretary walk into their youngest daughter’s Congressional office” ... My first visitors. 💙 pic.twitter.com/7uHeUYt9oP — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) January 2, 2019

Lauren Underwood of the Illinois 14th Congressional District will also be a part of today's ceremony, as the first congresswoman for Illinois, ever. She is a registered nurse and has spent a good part of her career working to expand access for affordable healthcare.

Before the swearing-in ceremony begins, members will elect a speaker and right now, it is looking like Nancy Pelosi will most likely be elected.

