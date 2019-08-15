House subpoenas Lewandowski, ex-Trump aide in Trump probe

The House Judiciary Committee is subpoenaing former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and an ex-White House aide as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump's conduct in office.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, says he committee wants to hear publicly from Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn on Sept. 17 "as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable."

Lewandowski and Dearborn were both "prominently featured" in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Trump's possible obstruction of justice. The report says Lewandowski and Dearborn were aware of Trump's efforts to have Mueller fired.

The Trump administration has been blocking former aides from testifying before Congress, setting off a legal battle that is expected to deepen in the fall.

