Houses evacuated due to fire in Silvis

Houses in a neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution due to a fire in Silvis, Illinois.

Officials with the police department said in a release they were called to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon the arrival of police and fire, officials say they found a garage and trees on fire.

The Silvis Fire Department had the scene under control and no injuries have been reported.

As of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a van were damaged by fire. Officials say numerous houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Information is subject to change pending an investigation.

