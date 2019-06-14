Houses evacuated due to fire in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Houses in a neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution due to a fire in Silvis, Illinois.
Officials with the police department said in a release they were called to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon the arrival of police and fire, officials say they found a garage and trees on fire.
The Silvis Fire Department had the scene under control and no injuries have been reported.
As of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a van were damaged by fire. Officials say numerous houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
Information is subject to change pending an investigation.
TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.