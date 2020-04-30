How COVID-19 is impacting the niabi zoo and tourism industry

Staff at the Niabi Zoo are anxious to get visitors back in the park because the majority of their budget depends on it. The coronavirus is not only impacting them but the tourism industry.

Around this month, Lee Jackson, Director of the zoo says they would typically be getting ready to show off their more than 600 animals but now a "closed for the season" sign on their door tells a different story.

"Like everyone, it’s really thrown us for a loop. We are really struggling to figure out what the season is going to look like and we don’t know yet when we are going to open," he said.

Like the rest of the nation, a global pandemic was not in their plans. All of the animal's dietary and veterinary needs are met. Jackson says when it comes to other budget concerns they have to shift things around.

"75 percent of our operating budget comes from our visitors, our concession stand, our parking, our admission. Without that revenue, we are really going to struggle," he said.

Like the zoo, the tourism and travel industry is impacted by COVID-19.

"If you look at travel and tourism from a global perspective, the impact is really been adversely impacted by nine times what happened during 9/11," said Dave Herrell, President, and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

Dave Herrell, President, and CEO of Visit Quad Cities says between Illinois and Iowa, the organization has generated around $900 million in visitor expenditures. Although it's too early to tell the financial effect of COVID-19 on the tourism industry. Herrell says now is not the time to stop efforts to attract visitors to the Quad Cities.

"So we are planing on events, and meetings, and conferences and conventions and sports events and leisure travel and business travel in not only 2020, but 2021, and 2022, 2023, and 24 and beyond," Herrell said.

Visit Quad Cities is starting an initiative called "Visit QC" it allows people to share ideas on events they would like to see in the QCA area. They are also in the process of launching a new website that will detail activities they have scheduled for National Travel and Tourism Week, that kicks off May 3-9.

The Niabi Zoo is in need of funding. Contributions can be made on their website.

