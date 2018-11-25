Davenport, IA (KWQC) - Snow Command at Davenport's Public Works is where supervisors are monitoring the roads in real time. The city says they have 66 teams members working to clear the roads. They are dispatched in 12-hour shifts, 33 people at a time. The city says they are working to plow the roads as fast as possible, and are putting ice at intersections. Once the snow stops they will begin salting the roads more heavily.
How Davenport determines which street to plow and when
By Sarah Jones |
Posted: Sun 9:15 PM, Nov 25, 2018