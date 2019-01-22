Nearly 30 states experiencing widespread flu activity

We're in the thick of flu season and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention most recent report shows that flu activity is widespread among nearly 30 states. The good news here is that Iowa and Illinois are not a part of that list.

The map below shows that breakdown across the United States. While Iowa and Illinois are not a part of those 30 states seeing the worst of it, we are seeing flu activity regionally. Across the nation, there have been 19 pediatric deaths so far this season from the flu and around 100,000 people have been hospitalized.

Dr. Alicia Fry with the CDC says, "This is a reminder that flu causes a lot of illness. It's not too late to get your flu vaccine. We know that the vaccine reduces outpatient visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and can be life-saving in children."

It's expected that the flu season will last at least another month. If you’re feeling the common flu symptoms such as aches, chills, fever, coughing, headache, and fatigue, experts recommend using those sick days. “Stay home when you're sick. Keep your kids home from school when they're sick. Practice good hand washing," Says Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Also very important here, experts say don't go to the emergency room. If you need to see a doctor, make an appointment with your general care provider or head to urgent care. By visiting the ER, you may be putting others at risk of catching the flu, especially those who could have compromised immune systems. This also increases your risk of picking up other illnesses. The exception to this is, of course, is for infants, toddlers and anyone 65 or older, those who are most at risk for complications from the flu.

