Davenport With Cristobal taking aim at the southern US today and eventually the midwest tomorrow. We wanted to see how many times the QCA has seen the center of a tropical storm pass through. The answer is twice on record. Back in 1900 and 1906! Obviously this isn't the first time we will deal with clouds from these systems, but this will be the first time since the early 1900s we've dealt with this type of system.
How Rare Is A Tropical Depression Or Extra Tropical Storm In The QCA?
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 3:27 AM, Jun 08, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 4:18 AM, Jun 08, 2020