How firefighters fight fires in cold weather

Fire and ice is the latest struggle firefighters are having to deal with. The frigid temperatures made battling two structure fires difficult for the Rock Island Fire Department overnight.

In one case, Bob Graff, Assistant Fire Chief says snow packs on the street, vehicles on the sides of the road made getting to the home difficult.

“Our equipment has been freezing up and we've had to thaw equipment out in order to keep it functional,” said Graff.

With the temperatures sitting at -10 this Friday morning, keeping the crews safe is always the priority of every department.

“We have been rotating personnel between the stations and back. To keep them warm, they can only stand this temperature being wet for so long,” said Graff.

Being on the fire department, dealing with weather is something that comes with the job.

“We prepare for whether it's going to be extreme heat or whether it's going to be extreme cold. We have to train and be ready. We don't have snow days with the fire department,” said Jamie Hudson, Training officer of the Moline Fire Department.

That means wearing extra layers when coming to work and protecting the fire engines.

“We have a circulation within the pump that helps keep the water flowing, so it doesn't have time to freeze up within that pipe,” said Jeremy Shirk, Engineer for the Davenport Fire Department. “We also have a heater within the pump that tries to keep it warm as possible,”

It's not just fires that crews have to worry about.

“Just a simple exposure on a traffic accident with frost bite or frost nip could lead to harm of our members,” said Hudson. “It doesn't necessarily have to be a structure fire,”

Although each situation can come with its own challenges, safety is always the forefront.

“We want to limit their exposure as much as possible, get them in, get them warm,” said Hudson. “So they don't have to be out in the elements any longer than absolutely necessarily,”

Fire officials say the winter months is when they see an increase in house fires. They encourage the public to safely use space heaters, and to not have open flames in buildings.

They also ask for the public to shovel fire hydrants out, so they can easily access it in time of a fire.

