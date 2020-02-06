How much money states could get dependent on people filling out census

Everyone will soon be required to fill out the 2020 census. Not doing so could impact funding that's used for roads and schools.

The nine-question paperwork that’s done every ten years helps determine how many people are in our country.

Denise Bulat is an executive director with Bi-State Regional Commission in Rock Island. The organization works with local governments and getting funds for their communities.

“Any program you can think of that's a grant related program takes into account the population of the place they are funding,” she said.

Reminders about the census will be sent out. You have the option to fill out the information online, by mail, or phone. If you don't, you can expect someone at your door. Regardless of how you respond, your personal information is protected by law.

“In fact, census workers can go into prison and be fined if they were to disclose any information from the census bureau or the census answers,” she said.

The number of people living at your home, their name, sex, age, race and date of birth will be just a few of the questions asked. The collected data will not ask about citizenship. The number of people counted helps determine how much money states will get for roads, schools, and seats your state gets in Congress.

“Every person we don't count, $15,000 for the ten year period. You add that up, of the people who don't answer the census for our state or our communities. That’s a lot of money,” she said.

In 2016, Illinois received $34,331,000,530 and Iowa got $8, 787,280,545 for participating in the 2010 census. The 2020 census day is April 1. Be on the lookout for census information in your mail.

The next census is 2030.