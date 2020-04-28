How to find the SpaceX Starlink satellites the next time they fly over!

There's been a lot of hub-bub, lately, about those satellite "trains" in the nighttime sky. It's not aliens, it's Elon Musk! Well, not HIM, but one of his SapceX creations. They are the Starlink satellites. They are in space to provide satellite internet access. And, they are just as controversial as they are NEAT! But, we'll leave the debates for another platform. If you wish to see them pass you by, in the sky, go to this unique link for dates, times, and directions to look: https://james.darpinian.com/satellites/?special=starlink