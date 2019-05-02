How to help those impacted by the flooding in Davenport

Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 asking "How can I help?" With dozens of companies, businesses, officials, volunteers and communities reaching out, TV6 wanted to put together a quick sheet for those wanting to help.

Volunteering: What you need to know if you want to help those affected by the flooding. Find that link here.

Flood Fest: A concert with all proceeds going to support downtown Davenport recovery efforts. Find that link here.

Red Cross opens flood shelters: Red Cross in the Quad Cities has opened shelters in Iowa and Illinois for those impacted. Find that link here.

Whitey's Ice Cream donates to flood victims: Whitey's ice cream is selling their infamous Mississippi Mud ice cream with all proceeds going to relief efforts. Find that link here.