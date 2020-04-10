How to keep your Zoom meeting safe from hackers

In this new era of social distancing, many people are turning to technology to connect with family, friends, and co-workers. As technology takes on a new meaning in our society, there are still people who want to take advantage.

Recently, the online chatting app Zoom rose to popularity as people across the globe follow social distancing guidelines. With that rise, though, came a downfall. Hackers found ways to penetrate public meetings on the app.

According to a New York Times article, Chipotle held a public meeting partnering with musician Lauv that was forced to be shutdown after a participant broadcasted pornography to the other people watching.

Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan recently updated the app to provide more security to its users. In Zoom's online blog, Yuan explained new security features.

While the issue with hackers appears to be an issue for large public meetings, there are ways to keep your meeting with friends, family, and co-workers secure.

Only share your meeting ID with people you want to invite to the meeting. That way, you know you can trust the people you are connecting with.

Plus, if you are the meeting's host, you can use the "security" button to lock the meeting once all participants have joined. You can also decide whether participants can share their screens with others, chat, or rename themselves. More tips are posted on this Zoom blog post.

