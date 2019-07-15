How to keep your dog's paws safe in the warmer weather

Kimberly Crest Veterinary Hospital & Specialty Services in Davenport, Iowa is hoping to keep animal owners informed when it comes to the heat.

A popular myth throughout the dog community is to hold your hand to the pavement for five seconds, if it's too hot, it's too hot for the dog's paws. Another myth? Buying booties for their paws will help protect them from the heat.

Officials with Kimberly Crest have a sign posted in their building showing what is myth and what is fact when it comes to heat safety in dogs.

- Be mindful to dog's paws, hot asphalt on hot days can feel like a fiery bed of coals

- 7-second rule: Place the back of your hand on the surface for seven seconds, if it's too hot for you it's too hot for your dog.

- Look out for and avoid hot surfaces like asphalt, metal, boat docks, beach sand, leather seats, car and truck surfaces, etc.

- Walk your dog on grass and/or in shade.

- Be considerate - is your dog refusing to sit or lay down when you ask? It may be because the ground is hot and it's causing them discomfort in sensitive areas.

- Myth: Booties are great solutions for dogs walking on hot surfaces

- Fact: Dogs cool themselves through their paws and mouth. Booties trap the heat in.

- Use a wet towel for your dog to sit on while loading your car on a hot day.

- Signs of burned paws: limping, refusal to walk, darkened skin, licking/chewing.