How to make sure your furnace is ready for cooler temperatures

It may not seem like it, but we're getting into the cooler season.

Experts recommend checking your furnace now before temperatures drop to dangerously cold levels. (KWQC)

By the end of the week, we're expecting to see temperatures drop, and if you haven't checked to see if your furnace is ready, experts say now is the time, before we hit temperatures where it's dangerous not to have a working furnace.

"I always suggest getting ahead of it. Being proactive is always the smart way to go about it. You don't want to wait until it gets cold and then be cold because your furnace is not operating correctly," Joe Buser with Crawford Company said.

Before calling a professional, there are some things they say you can do yourself.

- Change the filter and make sure there's not a build-up of dirt or debris.

- Make sure the areas around your air ducts are clear.

- Check the batteries in your thermostat.

- And they say you should keep the thermostat close to the normal level even when you're not home, at least when it gets really cold. That's because it actually makes your furnace work harder when you turn the heat back up.

If you haven't had your furnace checked by professionals in a few years, experts recommend having a professional come in to check it.

"Not having a service can be a dangerous proposition, if you do have a cracked heat exchanger, things of that nature, or if you have CO issues, it can be very dangerous. We always recommend having CO detectors checked as well, and we can provide that as well," Buser said.

And if you've had your furnace for decades, Buser says it may be time for an upgrade.

"20, 25 years is a good mark. By the 20 year mark, we suggest maybe starting to look into things. Obviously, things evolve with technology very quickly, so there's always upgrades, if there's efficiency issues, there's definite benefits to replacing at that time," he said.