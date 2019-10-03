How to make your drivers license REAL ID compliant

If you are still unsure what a REAL ID compliant drivers license is, you are not alone.

You will need a REAL ID after October 1, 2020 to fly commercially within the United States

According to a survey by the U.S. Travel Association, 57 percent of Americans are unaware of the REAL ID requirement. It also found that 7 out of 10 people are unsure if their current identification is REAL ID compliant.

The bottom line is: If you want to fly within the United States or expect to enter federal facilities after October 1, 2020, you will need to provide a passport or a REAL ID compliant driver's license.

A REAL ID driver's license will have a star located on the top-right corner of the card and means it is federally certified by the state you live in.

To make your driver's license REAL ID certified, you need to provide extra documentation to the Dept. of Motor Vehicles in your state. This includes the following:





You need to provide your identity and date of birth. This can be from a valid U.S. Passport or a birth certificate



Your legal status in the country



Your social security number. This can come from your social security card or from an official document with your number on it, like a W-2



Proof of residency in your state and your current residential address. You need two documents with your address, such as a utility bill, voter registration, or a statement from a financial institution



If you recently renewed your driver's license and would like to become REAL ID compliant, go to your local DMV office with these documents and they will help you.

Once your driver's license is REAL ID compliant, you will not need to re-certify when you renew your license.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as part of an effort to prevent future acts of terrorism.

More information from the Iowa and Illinois DMVs can be found on the links on this page.