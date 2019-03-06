How to spot warning signs of sexual abuse in children

Derek Short remains behind bars almost a week after police arrest and charge him with multiple felonies relating to child pornography.

According to court documents, a tip led to a search of Short’s Mechanicsville home where police said they found a red iPhone, USB drive, digital camera and a laptop computer. Court documents show text messages allegedly between Short and an online friend where Short admits to sexually molesting three boys he knew. One was reportedly under the age of 10.

“Sexual assault against children happens all too often and too frequently,” L. Robert Bolling, CEO of Childsavers Richmond, said.

Childsavers is a mental health and child development agency, and Bolling said parents should be on the lookout for warning signs of their children being victimized.

“Bed wetting. Were they bed wetting before?" Bolling said. “If not, and are starting to bed wet now, it could give a clue the child may have been assaulted.”

Experts also warn to watch your child’s habits.

“Is the child behaving differently?" Bolling said. “Is there an abnormal behavior the child may be doing that he or she wasn’t doing before? If they suddenly have this incredible fear around someone who they are very familiar with.”

Bolling said it’s key to be vigilant and to make sure you are having age-appropriate conversations.

“Very young children, ask if someone touched them in their private areas you didn’t like and they made you feel uncomfortable," Bolling said.

You want to make sure your child feels comfortable.

“Make children feel safe by establishing an ongoing relationship with those who are in your care,” Bolling said.

For more information on how to deal with child sexual abuse, click here.

