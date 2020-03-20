How to submit your own Hello Quad Cities video to TV6

Hello Quad Cities is a popular phrase in the Quad Cities and it holds a special place in TV6's heart.

Have you wanted to say "Hello Quad Cities" and see your self or loved ones on air? Well now you can by recording your video and submitting it through our news app. (KWQC)

Have a group of friends over? Having a family night? Hanging out with your dog on your couch? We want to see your Hellos!

Watch the video above to see how you can do it in a couple small steps.

Have questions? Let us know by emailing us at News@KWQC.com.

You can submit your own Hello Quad Cities videos at this link or through your TV6 News App.