How veterans can get support services in the Quad Cities

Hundreds of veterans received support services at the Veterans Experience Action event at St. Ambrose University this weekend.

This was the first event of its kind in the region.

It’s also just one of a few large events put on throughout the entire country for veterans.

Veterans were able to sign up for financial benefits, medical help, and more.

Committee members say they’re planning to continue this event annually or every other year.

“We do plan on having this event again in the future, said Sherri Behredrieze, Veterans Experience Action Committee Member. “We'll evaluate what that's exactly going to look like and when that's going to be after this event."

More than 25,000 veterans live in Rock Island and Scott Counties.

If you’re a veteran and missed the event, you can go online to sign up for benefits at www.va.gov.

Veterans can also visit the Quad City Veterans Association Outpatient Clinic in Davenport to receive help in person.

The clinic’s manager, Cindy Mcgee says they have a wide range of services they can provide to local veterans.

"We have our primary care physicians, x-ray, lab, social worker, pharmacist, dietitians, telehealth, mental health still there,” she said.

The clinic also has new services including audiology, physical therapy, optometry, podiatry, and chiropractic.

The Veterans Experience Action Committee says the turnout for this event was so great that they hope to make it an annual event for veterans.