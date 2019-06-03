How will the proposed marijuana law impact residents?

Illinois is set to become the eleventh state to adopt an expansive set of laws legalizing marijuana. It only needs a signature from Governor Pritzker.

Quad Cities’ Metropolitan Enforcement is a multijurisdictional drug task force covering Iowa and Illinois. And MEG is funded by both state and federal.

Law enforcement says if the proposed law is signed it will not have a huge impact on law enforcement.

"We've anticipated this for a long time and as far as Quad City MEG goes we don't target people for possessing marijuana. We are looking more at people who are selling, the mid-level dealers," says QC MEG director James Reick.

Reick says it's important for people to know the law because smoking marijuana in public places will still be illegal.

"It does not give permission to grow at home unless you have the medical marijuana card. If you have a card you can grow up to five plants," says Reick.

The law will allow for an Illinois resident to carry up to 30 grams. And out of state visitors to possess 15 grams while in Illinois.

"But then if they're going to their home state they still have to abide by the laws in their own state. the law doesn't impact what they can do in their home state only what they can do in Illinois," adds Reick.

Illinois resident will also only be allowed to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries.

"And each individual municipality may pass other ordinances on the number of dispensaries in their individual municipality," says Reick.

But Reick says it's important to note that will potentially cause a surge in black market marijuana because dispensaries will be imposing a tax. Reick says not buying from a dispensary means that someone runs the risk of not knowing what exactly they're purchasing.

While Reick says it's likely that black market marijuana will increase, he says "there's no funds allocated to increasing police on the street it just kinda changes enforcement at the street level."

The law will also provide for certain convictions to be pardoned or expunged. 30 grams can be expunged or pardoned.

Anything over 30 grams up to 500 has to have a petition filed in order to be considered.

"They'll also look at other convictions if there are multiple offenses as to whether they're expunged that particular offense," says Reick.

If the bill is signed by Pritzker it will go into effect next year.

