Hulu announces $10 price increase for 'Live TV' plans

Hulu sent emails to customers Friday stating its Hulu + Live TV plans would cost $10 more beginning in December.

The price for Hulu + Live with ads will move from $44.99 per month to $54.99 per month, the company stated - a 22% increase.

For Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, the cost goes from $50.99 per month to $60.99.

It said customers would see the change in the first billing cycle after Dec. 18. It's the second price increase in a year for the Disney-owned service, after a $5 bump in January.

"The price change allows us to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you," Hulu stated.

The new price will be higher than its nontraditional live TV competitors like YouTube TV ($49.99/month) and Sling ($40/month).

Hulu states its subscription also includes "the largest streaming library with more than 85,000 episodes of TV, movies and award-winning Hulu Originals."

