Humane Society of Scott County "beyond capacity"; housing 400+ pets

Over 400 pets are being housed at the Humane Society of Scott County and now humane society officials are asking for those with a lost pet to to see if they're housing it.

While officials with the humane society say they cannot identify missing or lost pets over the phone or through Facebook, they are asking pet owners to go to the humane society to their stray hold area.

"Please note that every stray pet we take in gets scanned for a microchip and that we make every effort possible to contact rightful pet owners if we have their pet in our care and notify them," humane society officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say that despite being at capacity they will not euthanize pets for space purposes.

"We currently have office pets, pets in conference rooms and temporary containment areas that are put in place for crowded situations such as this," officials posted on Facebook. "We believe that every animal deserves the rights to the Five Freedoms, which is a program designed by the American Association of Shelter Veterinarians. "