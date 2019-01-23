Humane society seeks answers after cat is left in cold temperatures in Rock Falls

A cat is recovering after being left in the snow in Rock Falls.

A humane society in Rock Falls, Happy Tails, took to Facebook on Wednesday saying a cat is lucky to be alive after being left in the snow.

"My heart breaks for this little snow angle (sic) who was dumped at the end of our drive overnight and the plows buried him," the post read.

Officials with Happy Tails said the kennel was packed with snow and that at first glance they couldn't spot the cat at all.

Happy Tails is offering a reward to any leads that may lead to an arrest for whoever is responsible for leaving the cat behind.