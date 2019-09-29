Many Quad Citians shopped for a good cause at Humility of Mary Fresh Start sale Saturday.

The organization sold gently used housewares, bedding, clothing antiques and furniture at their location on Mississippi Avenue in Davenport.

“We get a lot of federal grants and other grants, but they have certain restrictions around it. The funds from this can help our participants with rent, utilities, vacations, anything that we consider unrestricted, “ said Ashley Velez, Executive Director, Humility Homes and Services.

