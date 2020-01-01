Hundreds have already purchased recreational marijuana in the QCA

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois, and hundreds of people took advantage of it on January 1st at the local cannabis dispensary, Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan. By 7 A.M., there were about 400 people waiting to get their own recreational marijuana.

By 7 A.M., there were about 400 people waiting to get their own recreational marijuana at Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan.

"I've been waiting for this day for 30 years. It's the end of prohibition and it's a giant leap forward in personal freedom, " said Chris Rice, someone who was number 47 in line. He had been waiting since 1 in the morning to be one of the first in the Quad Cities to get recreational marijuana.

"This is huge, I'm so excited. This process was so easy going and organized, I'm very happy with how it went," explained a woman from Milan who wanted to remain anonymous. She purchased gummies and cannabis concentrate that morning.

The process was parking in a nearby parking lot, taking a shuttle to NTI, and waiting in a heated tent until you're escorted to the waiting room inside the store. Once you're inside the store, you can look at some of your options.

Rice was explaining to a nearby customer the different options. He said one in particular"makes you feel energized like you're going for a walk in the park while some of these are more of a watch a movie."

There are six check-outs at a time, so you get called in one by one to get sent back to the transaction room.

For some, this isn't just a way to "get high." The anonymous Milan woman shared, "I think it's going to be great for people who struggle with appetite issues. With women, our hormones and everything, I think it's great to level everything out."

While marijuana flowers or "buds" weren't available on the big first day because of state-wide shortages, customers like Rice understood the predicament. "It'd be nice if there was, but this is a new market, there's a great demand for it. They only had 6 months to prepare for it. It doesn't surprise me, I'm happy to make a symbolic first purchase."

As a reminder, Illinois residents over 21 years old can purchase and possess 30 grams of marijuana from designated vendors, like Nature's Treatment.

If you don't live in Illinois, you can only legally possess 15 grams in Illinois and can not carry it back across to your state.

If you are looking to become a U.S. citizen, officials recommend not purchasing marijuana yet, as it is still a federal offense to carry it, and it could alter your citizenship application process.