Hundreds attend funeral for 'unclaimed veteran' in Illinois

Hundreds of people attended a funeral service in suburban Chicago for a former U.S. Air Force mechanic who became an “unclaimed veteran” when he died last month. (NBC)

Seventy-one-year-old John James Murphy died Dec. 18, and the service was held Wednesday at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin.

The Rev. Tim Perry proclaimed ”He is ours” at the start of the service held.

The owners of the funeral home extended the invitation to the community to attend Murphy’s service.

Murphy was a U.S. Air Force mechanic from 1966 to 1969. His awards for his military service included the Vietnam Service Medal.