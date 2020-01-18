Hundreds brave the weather to watch Coco in Concert

A summer tradition in the winter! Mercado on Fifth coordinated with the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra to present "Coco in Concert"!

"Given the weather, the turnout is way better than we ever imagined. People are enjoying the culture, Mexican food, and activities. I think next year if we participate again we'd have to do it in a bigger room, it was great!" said Melissa Freidhof-Rogers, the Director of Mercado on Fifth.

Hundreds came out to celebrate the day of the dead in January. The Adler Theatre was buzzing with kids having their faces painted like calaveras or skulls, getting balloons, and enjoying the day.

One of the attendees, Cynthia Freidhoff said, "I love the movie and I love the orchestra. So putting that together is like eutopia for me being here!"

With collaboration across the Quad Cities including Hola America and the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The Glenview Mariachi Band performed before the early show. Plus, students from Lincoln Irving dressed up as alebrijes. Sofia Amezquita described alebrijes as "sort of like a little animal that's dead and can change colors in the day of the dead, kind of something like that."

The concert allowed for others to learn about the day of the dead; a Mexican celebration that goes from midnight on October 31st to November 2nd, where you remember those who have passed. "It's cool and it's because sometimes some people don't know how the day of the dead is and they can practice and know how it is right now," explained Amezquita.

Plus, it allows others to continue to celebrate their history. "A void is being filled in the Quad Cities for these cultural experiences and providing experiences like these are greatly needed in our area," said Freidhof-Rogers.

The second show is at 7:30 P.M. on Saturday, January 18th at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.