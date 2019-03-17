Hundreds from various faiths in the Quad Cities came together to support the Muslim community

There were about 200 people attending a prayer vigil on Sunday- of all religions and ages, showing their support for the Muslim community in the Quad Cities.

"This is what you'd see in a nightmare," said Matlub Ahmad, one of the organizers of the event.

That nightmare in New Zealand that left 50 dead and another 50 injured brought together the Quad Cities community.

The Islamic Center of Quad Cities organized the prayer vigil after hearing the tragic news.

"We wanted to get together to spread the message that our love for each other is so much stronger than what separates us, divides us or an ideology that'll drive a wedge between us. It's a message of unity and message of love and friendship in the community," said Ahmad.

The center is one of only three mosques in the Quad Cities - but those who gathered there included Muslims, Christians, children, and Jews.

Rabbi Jeffrey Lipschultz said, "Anyone can be scared of looking differently or having a different name. But what we find that is beautiful is what is our differences is that make us beautiful. Not the fact that we are clones of one another, that we look and pray differently. We are different in our society and I believe that's what makes America such a great place - we are a great country because we are different and unique."

Hundreds showed up to pray, listen, and try an understand.

The organizers were pleasantly surprised with the amount of people that showed up; they even had to set out extra chairs.

Lisa Killinger, the President of Muslim Community of Quad Cities said, "everybody gets shaken when there's an event like this, whether it's a church, a temple, or a mosque. And when we stay home, hate wins. We can't stay home, we have to stand up, speak out, and we have to come together."

One Muslim woman in attendance told TV6 she's stopped coming to Friday services because she fears an attack could happen here. But she is amazed by the amount of people who showed their support today. In fact, they even had a full Sunday service.

Police believe the Australian Brenton Tarrant was the gunman responsible for the carnage at the two mosques in Christchurch. He has been charged with murder, and the investigation is still underway