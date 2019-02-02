Hundreds gather in the Quad Cities to raise money to help combat homelessness

It's estimated there are 400 to 600 homeless men, women and children right now in the QC. Saturday, 200 people came together for the "Have a Heart for the Homeless Luncheon" where they worked together to solve homelessness in the Quad Cities.

The luncheon included raffles and a guest speaker. 6 years ago, Barb Montgomery got the idea from what she says was a "divine intervention."

Montgomery, a volunteer for QC Homeless and Marginalized Individuals said, "my last year of teaching at United Township High School where I taught for 23 years, I had a homeless student. Out of 6 shelters, now 6.5 - 7 in the Quad Cities, they were all full!"

And there still isn't enough funding. According to several volunteers today, there aren't any family shelters in the Quad Cities, and that's one of the reasons this event started. The luncheon's money goes towards Christian Care & Humility Homes and Service to help provide things like emergency shelters, meal sites, transitional housing, and much more.

"Unfortunately we aren't seeing the number of homelessness go down yet, but that means we need to make sure that the programs stay funded so that we can continue to provide and find the solution that solves the problem" explained Steve Gottcent, Community Outreach Coordinator at Christian Care.

Carrie Kennedy from Saving the Perfect Stranger, recently helped a man named Daniel stay in a hotel for 2 weeks and considers herself a "street missionary." This winter, they've been able to get a total of 65 people out of the brutal weather and into hotels.

"To see their smiles, their gratitude, to see someone physically get off the streets.... }So just to see them safe, and better is what it's all about" says Kennedy.

Everyone wants you to remember to try to donate however you can, whether it be by you showing up and supervising, by cooking, donating clothing and/or money.

To donate to Christian Care: https://www.christiancareqc.org/donate.php

