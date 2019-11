Hundreds of customers are without power in the TV6 area.

Alliant Energy shows that 1,534 customers are without power.

Ameren is reporting that over 460 customers are without power.

MidAmerican Energy is reporting that over 150 customers are withtou power.

This is all in the TV6 viewing area. If you need to report an outage you can do so by clicking on one of the links above.