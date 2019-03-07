Hundreds of eighth graders learn what it takes to be a skilled worker

Over 350 8th graders learned hands on what it takes to be a skilled worker on Thursday. The Second Annual Hands On Trades (HOT) Expo hosted 14 intermediate schools throughout the Quad Cities to learn about the building trades industry.

Students rotated through 10 different stations, learning everything from installing air conditioning, how to lay bricks, and how to drill.

Some students were hand-picked from their schools and were excited to learn about these opportunities.

"This event is about hands on jobs and I've never been the type to sit at a desk and type stuff. I like hands on" explained Alessandro Ramos, an eighth grader in attendance. He said he wanted to be an architect like his parents, and that his mom had wanted to be an architect and that pushed him forward.

The expo is trying to reduce the stigma around skilled trades and show it's an alternative to a traditional four-year college.

"Skilled trades are in demand we need people to fill these roles and these kind of events in the Quad Cities are leading the way to show our kids and have them exposed so it's really important" explained Jennifer Boyd, the Career & Technical Education Specialist for Davenport Schools.

She's trying to change the negative stigma against skills trades and people thinking it's a "dirty job" that doesn't require education. "There's some stigmas associated with it and that's not the case at all. These jobs require enormous technical skills and thinking skills that people just don't know about to be successful in today's society."

Abby Rous, an eighth grader attending the expo said she was "learning a lot of new things... I think I might go into construction working. I was interested in it before but seeing this now just made me more interested."

Those at the expo made sure to highlight that with most of these careers, you can jump right into the job with a 40-60K salary. The training would likely be paid for by the company - saving thousands of dollars of debt that sometimes comes from traditional colleges.