Hundreds of first responders from across the Nation came to celebrate and honor the life of Lt. Eric Hosette

Hundreds of first responders from across the Nation joined members of the public in celebrating and honoring the life of Lt. Eric Hosette.

Prior to the memorial service, first responders lined a procession route in what is called an "honor corridor." Members of East Moline's emergency response teams described the moment as "powerful." And say it was beautiful to be surrounded by all of their brothers and sisters. They told KWQC that they know its something their Clinton family would do for any of them.

During the service, Chief Mike Brown of the Clinton Fire Department said it was a "blessing to have strength in numbers this morning" so that we could all pray for their other injured brother Adam Cain who is fighting for his life in Iowa City.