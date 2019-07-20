Hundreds of locals lined up outside Bettendorf Splash Landing to beat the heat

Hundreds of people showed up to Splash Landing on Saturday to beat the heat.

Lifeguards said over 300 people showed up within the first hour of them opening.

“We do have extra guards on staff just incase,” said Splash Landing Manager Hannah Guy. “The more people here the more staff we need.”

People of all ages took to the water to cool off.

Even after last winter --- many pool-goers said they’d rather be in the extreme cold than the current extreme heat.

Some mentioned they like the cold because you can dress up in layers, while others said they like to play out in the snow.

However, no matter their choice of season, staying cool was the goal for everyone today.

