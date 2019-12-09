Hundreds of service members honor victims of Florida naval base shooting

Hundreds of service members, including a local marine, are honoring those who lost their lives in last week's shooting at a naval base in Florida.

Hundreds of service members, including a local marine, are honoring those who lost their lives in last week's shooting at a naval base in Florida. (KWQC/Corbin MacDonald)

Three service members were killed and several others wounded after an aviation student opened fire inside a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday morning.

A marine from Milan, who is currently stationed in Pensacola, tells TV6 on Saturday, hundreds of marines and air force members came together for a ceremony and raised the American flag.

"it just shows how much we are family and how much we all mean to each other and how big of an impact it has on us. Even though we are all different branches, we are all brothers and sisters," Corbin MacDonald said.

The FBI says it's operating as if the shooting was an act of terrorism.