Hundreds walk in Moline during world's largest event to end Alzheimer’s

Quad Citians took part in the world's largest event to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s care on Saturday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place outside of the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. It was one of 600 held by other communities around the country.

The walk featured a ceremony where people raised flowers representing their promise to care, honor and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Each flower’s color stood for a special significance.

The blue flowers represented a person having Alzheimer’s or dementia. The yellow represented someone who supports or cares for a person with the diagnosis.

“We have 65,000 Iowans and 230,000 Illinoisans over the age of 65 diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” said Megan Olsen, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Development Specialist. “Unfortunately this disease can drain many of those resources.”

Proceeds raised at the walk will help fund Alzheimer’s care and research.