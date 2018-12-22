Hungary’s ‘Slave Law’ Has Sparked Nationwide Protests

Thousands of people marched in anti-government protests on Friday in Budapest, upset over labor law changes, increasing corruption and limits on academic freedom under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government.

The protests, which began last week, have given the country's fragmented opposition a chance to work together as they challenge Orban, who has led the country with increasing powers since 2010.

Protesters gathered outside parliament and marched to the offices of the president in Buda Castle to rebuke him for signing the labor changes and for creating a new court system under government control.

The new courts will hear most cases involving the state, from taxation issues to electoral disputes, so having them under government control creates a sharp conflict of interest and reduces their independence.

Since returning to power eight years ago, Orban has been reshaping Hungary.

New laws governing the media and churches have been enacted while the state has an ever-increasing presence in all walks of life, from industry to the arts and sports.

With unorthodox policies, Orban's governments have sought to centralize control and shore up the Hungarian economy, which a decade ago needed to be bailed out by the international monetary fund.

The catalyst for the protests was a new labor code dubbed the "slave law" by critics and approved by lawmakers on December 12.

It would allow a six-day work week, and allow overtime payments to remain unpaid or increase the number of overtime hours employers could ask workers to put in voluntarily.


