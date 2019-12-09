Hunter killed in accident near Galena

Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the circumstances of a fatal hunting accident that occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 off of Tippett Road near Galena.

They found 39-year-old Brian Busker of Scales Mound with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Busker was with 10 other hunters participating in a deer drive at the time of the accident.

Illinois Conservation Police is leading the investigation, with assistance from Illinois State Police and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

