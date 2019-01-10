Hurts Donut Co. sells over 4,500 donuts in three hours for Lt. Hosette and Adam Cain

Officials with Hurts Donut Co. in the Quad Cities say they have sold over 4,500 donuts within three hours and 20 minutes in honor of fall firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette and firefighter Adam Cain.

The family of Adam Cain, who remains in critical condition, posted an update today saying in part "Adam is in his most critical condition and has to fight the hardest."

Hurts Donut Co. officials say they have sold thousands of thin red line and Clinton black band donuts, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the families of Lt. Hosette and Adam Cain.

"Our staff and local firefighter volunteers are working around the clock to keep up with the demand," the Facebook post read. "Thank you for your support."

Hurts Donut Co. will be selling the donuts until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Bettendorf location.