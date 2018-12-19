Hurts Donut Company now open in the Quad Cities Area

The first Hurts Donut Company within the Quad Cities opened their doors to the public at 5:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. They celebrated with various awards for those die-hard fans who were waiting out in the cold for the moment they opened.

The first award was given away to the first person in line- a group who pitched their tent at 5:30 P.M. Monday, the night before. The 2nd award was given to the most creative tent- a father who was camping, overnight, in his daughters Elsa tent won this award. The final award was for a years’ worth of free donuts (one dozen per week.) The first 100 people in the door were given a raffle ticket and the final award was drawn at random. This was given to a local Scott County College student who claims she will be picking up her free dozen every week on her way into class for the next year.

The benefits for our community go beyond the access to delicious donuts. They have employed nearly 90 people and they are thrilled to join a part of the Bettendorf community that is growing and expanding, right next door to the BettPlex.

This is their 19th location to open and you'll find it on the corner of Middle Road and Forest Grove. With a variety of nearly 70, rotating, flavors, their slogan is that they are open 25 hours per day, 8 days per week- so that should give you plenty of time to stop by!

